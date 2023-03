City Ingin Punya Hotel di Stadion Etihad

A general view of the Etihad Stadium is pictured following the postponement of the day's Premier League Manchester City versus Burnley football match due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Manchester on March 14, 2020. - Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has reportedly told the Premier League he does not believe the domestic football season will be completed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League suspended all fixtures at an emergency meeting on Friday. Matches in the English Football League, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship are also on hold. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)