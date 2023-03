Hasil Lengkap Balapan MotoGP Portugal

Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (C) celebrates his victory on the podium flanked by second placed Aprilia Spanish rider Maverick Vinales (L) and third placed Ducati Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi after the MotoGP race of the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, on March 26, 2023. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)