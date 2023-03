Orlando Magic Kalahkan New York Knicks, Tiket Playoff Tinggal Harapan

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 26: A general overall view of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Orlando Magic for Game five of the first round of the 2020 Playoffs as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on August 26, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP