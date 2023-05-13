Network
Sabtu, 13 Mei 2023
LIDEA PTE: Develop Marketing Strategies with Digital Advertising and Innovative Business Model

Sabtu, 13 Mei 2023 | 12:25 WIB
Lidea PTE has a strong business model with maximizing the digital era to build up the business strategy their partners.
Lidea PTE has a strong business model with maximizing the digital era to build up the business strategy their partners.

JawaPos.com - Digital Marketing offers a great extension to traditional marketing for better targeting and improves reach to the audience.

It also improves the overall effectiveness and efficiency of a company’s marketing strategy and activities.

Looking to achieve digital business growth, Lidea PTE(https://www.ilidea.com) was born on 2016 by Richard. With its headquarters based in Singapore, this company have strong business model that focuses on providing top-notch services to their partners, which they can use to grow the businesses.

After 7 years of development Lidea PTE has cooperated with the world’s top information content providers and also has hundreds of content producers around the world.

It is because this company built a vast network of content producers, with advanced big data algorithms, and make sure their partner receives accurate, engaging content that keeps them engaged.

Lidea PTE has a strong business model with maximizing the digital era to build up the business strategy their partners.

With principle business model innovation, quality and partnership Lidea PTE’s also use Al Algorithms to generate a variaety of content such as articles, video, and images that helps the partners to scale up their content production without incurring big cost for it.

In addition Lidea PTE ensures that its partners can generate maximum revenue from their apps. By partnering with the world’s top advertising companies, Lidea PTE has successfully helped several app manufacturers to increase their revenue while remaining relevant in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The conclusion is Lidea PTE has a strong business model with maximizing the digital era to build up the business strategy their partners.

In Addition, Lidea PTE has been able to carve out a niche in the crowded content and advertising space, providing its partners with value-driven solutions that help them to succeed.

With its focus on providing accurate, engaging content and commercial monetization services, Lidea PTE is set to remain a major player in the digital advertising space for years to come.

Editor: Bintang Pradewo

